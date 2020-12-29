Beijing is downplaying the importance of antitrust investigations against Alibaba

Beijing and the Chinese state media are trying to downplay the effects of the cartel investigation against Alibaba, according to the South China Morning Post. In the United States, shares in the Chinese giant in Hong Kong fell 13% and 8% after Chinese regulators announced an investigation, according to the official People’s Daily newspaper. Chinese Communist Party: “This antitrust investigation will not be a blow to the tech industry, it will be a new, healthier start.”

Beijing is changing course and trying to minimize it

The official articles published by the various organs of the Chinese Communist Party assume that Beijing has no intention of harming the major technological platforms, despite the fact that it has decided to slow its expansion.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of pro-Beijing nationalist newspaper Global Times, said, “The antitrust investigation into Alibaba should not be viewed as a political act. The market has long complained about this e-commerce giant’s monopoly practice. China can successfully cope with this situation and make the future development of this industry healthier. “

China’s anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba should not be viewed as political action. The market has long complained about this e-commerce giant’s monopoly practice. Regulation is inevitable. I believe China can handle this correction well and make future development healthier https://t.co/2RZzFIMaxl

By the time this investigation was announced, Alibaba was at the height of its fame. The platform had 881 million monthly active users and a turnover of almost 20 billion euros in the third quarter of this year. An all-time record for Jack Ma’s business.

It is difficult to understand that Beijing in particular has advanced the development of technological platforms in order to “make a positive contribution to meeting consumer demands, develop new growth dynamics and promote development.” economic quality ”.

Despite this dynamic in recent years, the government is likely to decide to “adjust its priorities”. His goal today seems to be to create a fairer business environment so that small and medium-sized businesses can live alongside the technological giants.

Regulators are they beating jack ma?

Whatever is written in the official Chinese media, the reality is very different. Alibaba is being investigated to determine to what extent its alleged monopoly business practices are forcing merchants to sell their products on this platform.

At the same time, the Ant Group, a former subsidiary of Alibaba that is still owned by Jack Ma, is being asked by China to “review its financial services.” In particular, the Ant Group owns the famous AliPay platform, a giant in Chinese fintech. AliPay was originally comparable to a Chinese version of Paypal. It has grown and now offers many services to its 1 billion customers.

For the Chinese central bank, the Ant Group shows competitiveness and refuses to comply with the applicable regulations. These different situations are very harmful to Jack Ma. It has long been a successful model in China and is now heavily criticized by the official media Hui.