TikTok, in the UK loss equals growth

The UK branch of TikTok posted a loss of $ 119.5 million, but that’s far from bankrupt. The Chinese social network spokesman said that “these results reflect an early stage of development and investment for TikTok in the UK and should therefore be analyzed in this context”.

The social network has made significant investments in marketing, and this loss therefore testifies to its vitality, but also to its ambition to conquer European markets. “To date, the TikTok community has grown to over 100 million people in the UK and Europe, and we are excited about our potential for future growth,” said a TikTok spokesperson. At the end of 2018, the social network relied on a handful of employees in the UK. Today it has hundreds of them, many of which have been poached by its competitors. According to Bloomberg, TikTok plans to pick our neighbors across the channel to set up its headquarters.

In the same category

Antitrust: Google and Facebook planned to “work together and help each other”

The dynamism of the Chinese social network and its ability to invest is due in part to parent company ByteDance. In 2019, the group had sales of $ 17 billion and profits of $ 3 billion. According to Reuters, the Chinese group is worth $ 180 billion. That same year, the Chinese company’s UK sales were $ 20 million, which is small compared to a loss of $ 119.5 million. If the social network is a hit, then it must be time for advertising to mature.

In just a few years, the Chinese app has conquered international markets, which has caught the attention and lightning bolts of the United States. Despite the ban on TikTok in India and the difficulties across the Atlantic, the Chinese group is growing. ByteDance is forecasting advertising revenue of $ 27 billion in 2020.