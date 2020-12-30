The Trump administration is trying again to ban TikTok

Donald Trump’s government will not budge. After several backlashes in the fight against blocking TikTok in the US, the US government decided to appeal a court ruling issued in early December preventing the Department of Commerce from banning the Chinese application, TheVerge revealed. Welcome to this new installment of Trump VS TikTok.

The TikTok saga in the US continues

In August, Donald Trump reiterated that he would ban TikTok in the US if the American activities of the application were not resold to a company in Uncle Sam’s country within 45 days. Since that thundering announcement, many events have taken place. Most important of all, Oracle and Walmart have positioned themselves to take the torch of the ByteDance social network.

Despite TikTok’s goodwill, a business of this size takes time. The United States therefore decided to give the social network an initial reprieve to finalize the details of its sale. Then they granted a second. And yet a third before there is finally no new deadline so that the final negotiations can continue more calmly and openly.

Donald Trump’s race against time

But now the Trump administration seems to have regained its legendary impatience in the meantime as it has decided to appeal a court ruling by Judge Carl Nichols preventing the Commerce Department from banning the Chinese land application. American. In giving his restraining order, the judge believed that the government’s attempts to ban it were both “arbitrary and capricious”.

In support of their demand, the US government is striking again, putting on the table the threat TikTok would pose to national security. It should be remembered that the application is alleged, among other things, of espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. An accusation that has been repeatedly refuted by the social network.

Be that as it may, Donald Trump’s administration is racing against time today. Remember, Joe Biden will take over the helm of the White House in late January 2021. If the current president does not receive the coveted TikTok ban by then, it cannot be ruled out that the case will eventually be forgotten. The social network, for its part, has every interest in putting its feet up … Who knows, the result could ultimately be favorable.