Boston Dynamics robots give you a frenzied dance to end the year

To end the terrible 2020 in style, Boston Dynamics offers us an extraordinary show: Its three robot models dance on the mythical track “Do You Love Me?” From the contours. New evidence of the rapid and remarkable advancement that the world of robotics is experiencing.

This video published on YouTube confirms the incredible agility of the machines developed by the American company. Unfortunately, that doesn’t really help them find a job … The Spot Robot Dog is the only one currently on sale for $ 74,500, and although it has shown its talents in hospitals or with the Massachusetts Police Department, Boston Dynamics, strive to make their devices profitable, and their commercialization remains their weak point.

Spot, atlas and handle are not lacking in quality. The latter is intended for logistics and can move loads with astonishing ease, while the humanoid Atlas has made a number of impressions on the canvas, especially thanks to its talents as a gymnast or through parkour. The goal of Boston Dynamics is to optimize it so that it can go to places inaccessible to humans, for example for first aid missions. Obviously, Atlas has more than one string on the bow when one sees his great dance moves. Spot has also improved: in 2018, the company released a video of their robot dog swaying its hips to the song “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, and in just two years its dance progress was remarkable.

As a reminder, Boston Dynamics was founded in 1992 and was originally a branch of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The company was taken over by Google’s parent company Alphabet in 2013 and taken over by the Japanese giant SoftBank in 2017. The company was acquired by Korean automaker Hyundai in December of this year for nearly $ 1 billion. and should therefore turn to the area of ​​logistics for his robots. However, we hope that they can continue to perfect their dance moves.