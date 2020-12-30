Qualcomm is behind Taiwanese MediaTek

“Qualcomm and MediaTek have both restructured their portfolios and the focus on customer satisfaction has played a key role. Last year, MediaTek launched the game-oriented G series, while the Dimensity chips helped bring the 5G series to affordable prices. The world’s cheapest 5G device, the Realme V3, is powered by MediaTek, ”said Ankit Malhotra, Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

Innovation has paid off for MediaTek. According to Counterpoint, Taiwanese MediaTek outperformed Qualcomm in smartphone chip manufacturing in the third quarter of 2020. The course is played with 2% of the market share of the world market: MediaTek covers 31% and Qualcomm 29%. For the Taiwanese company, this means an increase of 5 points compared to 2019.

If the American continues to be the leader in chips with 5G modems and equips 39% of these smartphones, it will be the entry-level and mid-range chips that are driving MediaTek forward. In addition, the Taiwanese have stepped into new markets in a year. In Latin America, the company gained 22 points, from 19% in the third quarter of 2019 to 41% of the market share in 2020. In the Indian market, MediaTek rose by 14 points and now covers 49% of the market share.

Not to mention the benefits Taiwanese have gained from the US-China trade war that led Chinese companies to turn to other suppliers for chips. Although Qualcomm was expecting orders from Huawei or the US government had approved the sale of 4G chips to Chinese companies, the Taiwanese company took the opportunity. The number of chips in Xiaomi devices tripled in the past year.

“Chipmakers’ immediate goal will be to democratize 5G, which in turn will unlock the potential for 5G use cases for consumers like cloud gaming, which in turn will lead to increased demand.” more powerful graphics processors. Qualcomm and MediaTek will continue to battle for first place, ”said Ankit Malhotra.