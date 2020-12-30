Will China soon be the world’s largest methane production facility?

On December 20, 2020, 14 projects were announced at the Japan-China Comprehensive Forum on Energy Saving and Environment, according to the South China Morning Post. The construction of the largest site in the Yulin Economic and Technological Development Zone is being carried out by the Japanese company Hitachi Zosen. This plant will produce methane from carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The location of this place is all the more important as the city is nicknamed the “coal capital”.

This pilot project should be repeated in other regions. Hitachi will develop it with undefined partner companies as well as the total cost. However, it must be operational by the mid-2020s and cover 30% of the industrial zone’s methane needs.

In the same category

Crew-1: successful start for SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight

“While the details of the pilot project will be determined in the future, we are aiming for a production capacity of more than 3.5 million cubic meters of methane per year, which will be the largest in the world,” predicts the forwarder. Word from Hitachi Zosen. At the moment this place is going to the Audi plant in Werlte in Northern Germany. Developed by the company’s German branch, Hitachi Zosen Inova Etogas, the company produces 2.85 million cubic meters annually.

The spokesman explains that the CO2 released when methane is burned can be recovered and regenerated using hydrogen from renewable energies. “Hitachi Zosen aims to have a low carbon structure that is recycled and converted to hydrogen. Methane has almost the same composition as natural gas [NDLR : d’origine fossile] and can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels, ”explains the spokesman.

The project builds on Xi Jinping’s commitment last September that the country should be CO2 neutral by 2060. Just like that of the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has set himself the same goal in 2050.