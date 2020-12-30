One of Apple’s main suppliers in China is accused of exploiting Uyghurs

An edifying research jointly conducted by the Washington Post and the NGO Tech Transparency Project shows that one of Apple’s main suppliers in China, Lens Technology, has exploited Uighur minority people in its factories. This company also supplies Tesla and Amazon.

A longstanding supplier

Lens Technology has been associated with Cupertino since the beginning of the iPhone and is best known for producing glasses on Apple-branded devices. According to information from the NGO, thousands of Uyghurs have forcibly worked for the company Xinjiang as part of a Chinese government project that is suppressing this Muslim minority from the northeast of the country in the autonomous region of China.

“Our research shows that Apple’s use of forced labor in its supply chain goes well beyond what the company recognizes,” said Katie Paul, director of the Tech Transparency Project. Lens Technology is believed to be one of five other companies that have exploited forced laborers in the Cupertino company’s supply chain. Indeed, the Chinese authorities are forcing Uyghurs to work in factories across the country and imprisoning them in detention centers, where they are forced to take Mandarin classes and watch government propaganda videos. Numerous cases of forced sterilization were also recorded. According to another large-scale investigation by Buzzfeed News, authorities have also built huge complexes in detention centers to force prisoners into forced labor.

The Communist Party immediately denies these allegations, claiming that they are measures to combat poverty by providing these people with employment. However, the country refuses to allow international observers to come to review Uighur working conditions.

Apple denies

Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock, contacted by the Washington Post, assures us that the company is in no way involved in the exploitation of the minority: “Apple does not tolerate forced labor. Checking for the presence of forced labor is part of every supplier assessment we conduct, including surprise audits. These safeguards apply to the entire supply chain, regardless of a person’s work or location. Any violation of our policies has immediate consequences, including the eventual cessation of activity. As always, we ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect and we will continue to do everything we can to protect the workers in our supply chain. “

However, these statements can be challenged by Apple’s lobbying alongside other American giants like Coca-Cola or Nike against a bill passed by Congress aimed at sanctioning campaign-related companies. Uighur forced labor by the Chinese government. Since 2016, more than 1 million people from this community have been arrested by the Middle Kingdom authorities.