Market access and conditions of competition: EU and China agree on investment agreements – business

The European Union and China have reached an agreement in principle on an investment agreement. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Chinese state media reported on Wednesday. Earlier, EU leader and Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to China’s head of state and Xi Jinping via video. The agreement aims to improve market access and competitive conditions in China.

The federal government assessed the agreement in principle as a great success at the end of the German presidency of the EU Council. “Overall, it can be said that European values ​​have been enshrined in the investment agreement, if possible in this investment agreement,” the government said in Berlin on Wednesday. “It will not solve all the critical issues, but it is a big step forward.” In terms of market access and other areas, it is “the most ambitious agreement China has with a third country.”

A dialogue and implementation process have been defined, “which allows us to stay in constant contact with the Chinese,” said the German government. This can only be compared to the processes that have been agreed so far in the free trade agreements. With an investment agreement, one is also “internationally compatible” with other agreements.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China welcomed the agreement. “We look forward to the publication of the details of this political agreement and hope for a strong and bold conclusion,” said Jörg Wuttke, President of the Chamber, in Beijing. “A strong agreement would be a strong statement to show that constructive engagement can deliver results.”

European companies now wanted to analyze the text of the agreement to see what the details meant to strengthen their legal position. Wuttke pointed out that the agreement would not enter into force until the final text had been approved and ratified by both parties. At the same time, other obstacles need to be “overcome”. The EU Chamber of Commerce hopes that policy makers can maintain a spirit of commitment to reach an enforceable agreement. (DPA)