Google is testing a carousel of Instagram and TikTok videos

Short videos make a long history on the internet. Either way, Google predicts them a bright future by dedicating an increasingly elaborate carousel to them. The search engine has opened a carousel on the Google Discover tab (the personalized mobile feed) to display small clips from their Tangi application and YouTube shorts. According to Search Engine Roundtable, which uses a tweet from Brian Free Life, the American digital giant has just opened this feature to other videos, this time from Instagram (for Reels videos) and TikTok.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that this is currently a limited test, which means the carousel won’t automatically pop up with every request. The function is only available in the Google mobile app and on the mobile web. It is not yet available in France.

At the moment, Google seems to have limited contact with social platforms. The digital giant partnered with Twitter in 2015 to index the videos from the microblogging website in search results. However, we are not aware of any other formal agreements with other social networks, be it Facebook / Instagram or TikTok. This new feature seems more like a strategy to control the short video trend while keeping internet users in their application. Clicking a video on the carousel returns the user to the platform’s website rather than their native application. A subtlety that comes in handy because after viewing your video you’re more likely to go back to Google by clicking the back arrow.

Short glossary with short videos on Google

It is easy to confuse the various functions between Google Stories, YouTube Shorts, Tangi and the short video carousel. Here’s a memo to help you distinguish them.

Carousel of short videos: the carousel is available on the “Google Discovery” tab of the mobile application and shows short videos from various platforms (Tangi, YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok) related to the search carried out by the Internet user. It is therefore a research module, not a video creation module.

Google Stories: “Google Stories”, formerly known as “AMP Stories”, are short vertical videos with which Internet users can be informed quickly. They are made by some Google media partners like Forbes, USA Today, Vice, Now This, Bustle, or even Thrilist.

Tangi: Launched in January 2020, Tangi is an application that allows you to create vertical videos of a maximum of one minute, dedicated to practical and creative leisure tutorials.

YouTube Short Films: This is a platform built into the YouTube mobile application that can create vertical videos of at least 60 seconds. This feature was released in September 2020 to compete with TikTok.