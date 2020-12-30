a no-code tool to easily create landing pages that convert!

To test a new product, service, or simply an idea, creating a landing page is essential. This is a quick way to come up with an idea, and in particular to collect information like email addresses. Creating a landing page takes time, a little creativity, and sometimes a special budget. For those who want to create landing pages in minutes without having to worry, Way offers an interesting solution for small budgets.

Way is a no-code tool that works on the drag and drop principle. This allows marketing and sales teams to easily create landing pages without creating any code, so they can quickly launch campaigns to generate leads.

Start lead generation campaigns faster

Among the main features of Way, we can mention the provision of a large number of tools and components to create fully personalized landing pages in a company’s colors. To change or add an element, simply click on a block. With Way it is possible to publish a landing page in less than 30 seconds and test ideas quickly! In addition, the tool takes into account the responsive design so that the landing page can be adapted to any medium (computer, mobile phone, tablet). Finally, all the leads collected can be exported with one click! Like many other landing page creation tools, Way obviously offers a number of templates that users can rely on when creating their landing pages.

Note that there is a dedicated SEO tool built in to create pages that incorporate the concept of SEO for good reference.

Depending on the selected offer, the number of pages created can be unlimited, personalized domains can be used or even integrations with tools such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager etc. can be carried out.

Way is a freemium tool offered for $ 39 for life instead of $ 139 with a single payment on AppSumo. An unlimited number of landing pages can be created, an unlimited number of templates are available, HTML tags (check out, embed, Facebook pixel) are available as well as 24/7 support or even custom domains and integration with Google Analytics and Tag Manager.

A great plan to develop your landing page strategy without breaking the bank!

