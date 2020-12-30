What does “Jedi Blue” contain, the secret contract between Facebook and Google?

On December 16, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine other states, filed a lawsuit against Google aimed at its monopoly on online advertising. The document specifically mentioned a mysterious agreement between Mountain View and Facebook called “Jedi Blue”. After reviewing a file containing the various charges against the company, the Wall Street Journal reveals new information about this illegal contract between two technology giants.

A contract for Google’s advertising auctions

We must first present the context in which the agreement was found. They are actually the header auctions that Google offers to advertisers. In short, this system puts the ad space on a website up for auction and delivers it to the highest bidder in the fraction of a second it takes for the page to load. In 2016, this tool was used by 70% of major publishers, so Google feared that a competitor, and Facebook in particular, would adopt a similar system. This is what happened in 2017 … pushing Google to get closer to Mark Zuckerberg’s company to deal with it and keep its power in advertising.

A year later, in September 2018, the two companies therefore found an agreement with the internal nickname “Jedi Blue”, which enabled them to establish their monopoly on online advertising auctions. After signing this secret contract, Facebook joined a Google advertising program called Open Bidding to actually work better with the company, according to the complaint.

Details on “Jedi Blue”

Here are some of the key features of the contract reported by the Wall Street Journal:

The transaction fees Facebook owed Google were 5 to 10%. Mountain View company assures us that this is the standard amount, while regulators assure that for other advertisers it is around 20%. Google helps Facebook recognize users on smartphones and desktops. Facebook offers to serve ads for 90% of approved users. Facebook has a delay of 300 milliseconds to recognize the user and the bid, while other participants have a shorter delay of 160 milliseconds. Facebook has pledged to spend $ 500 million a year from year four.

Of course, the “Jedi Blue” is beneficial for both sides. While advertisers usually have to go through an exchange to win and gain access to Google’s ad servers, skipping this step allows Facebook to get there directly so it can spend less money than its competitors while still making money. Time. In addition, Google tells Facebook what advertising opportunities bots offer, while this information is denied to the competitors of the social network, which is a great advantage over them.

Worse still, the contract states that Google will participate in the auctions it organizes. To protect itself, Mountain View Facebook has promised not to use its auction history to influence its price. A Google spokesman contacted by the Wall Street Journal said the complaint “misrepresented this deal” while claiming never to rig advertising auctions. According to her, Facebook isn’t the only company that has participated in the Open Bidding program.

For the Republican Senator from Utah, Mike Lee, the US Department of Justice was supposed to be interested in “Jedi Blue” in the context of the indictment against Google for abuse of domination, which was carried out last October. In addition, this case will be much less complex than other antitrust cases since manipulating auctions is illegal. The only defense Google can have is to overturn the charges in court.