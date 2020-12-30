4 days left to get lifetime access to Crello, the Canva alternative, for less than $ 50!

As a community manager, you usually have a full toolbox at your disposal that you can use to manage the social networks of one or more companies on a daily basis. Among the essential tools we can mention those for creating images like Canva or RelayThat.

No designer has to create relevant content!

Another important tool known to many: Crello. This tool is supposed to be an alternative to Canva and offer similar functions. Crello is simply an online design tool for creating animation and graphics for social media and the web without the need for graphic design skills!

Crello offers over 25,000 templates for creating pictures and videos. Over 5,000 animated models and 2,000 animated objects are available to create animated ads and posts! In addition, Crello offers more than 500,000 photos and access to Depositphotos Photo and Video Library. With Crello, you can also easily edit videos with the same tool while adapting them to a company’s image.

Thanks to Crello, the creation of posts, ads or other content such as flyers or videos is easy and intuitive. Add text, edit pictures, change the color palette, find the right effect, or even change the contrast, brightness, everything is possible with Crello!

Crello makes it possible to avoid the blank page phenomenon and easily find inspiration ideas to create original and unique posts!

The Crello Pro offering is billed at $ 7.99 per month, which is over $ 90 per year. The Pro subscription is included with Appsumo and allows you to enjoy Crello Pro for life for just $ 49! At this price all the functions of the tool are included, e.g. For example, you can work as a team on designs, import images and fonts, or even access 30,000 templates, images, and more.

The offer is so interesting that it is the most popular offer of the year on the Appsumo marketplace. This will only be returned temporarily for a period of 4 days. Suffice it to say we don’t have to wait too long!

