China is pushing the Ant Group to transform its business

Ant Group, which owns China’s largest payment platform, Alipay, has been hacked again by Chinese regulators. On December 26th, the group was commissioned by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to reduce its activities, to correct their course and to formulate an implementation plan. Ant executives were told by the central bank that the group lacks effective governance, has defied legal compliance requirements and has made many risky decisions for financial stability. Unfair competition and abuse of a dominant position were also pointed out.

In the land of mass surveillance, whose espionage and the party’s actions in relation to economy, social life or even political life can no longer be proven, the new goal can be summed up in one word: FinTech. This sector is perfectly embodied by the Ant Group and embodied by Jack Ma who owns several subsidiaries for digital payment services and tools. Alipay is the most famous with its mobile wallet that allows you to pay or be paid for easily by smartphone. But we can also talk about Huabei, a virtual card, or MYBank, a private bank in the cloud. Today, the group offers insurance and investment products and services to its billions of users in mainland China, and Alipay is used to buy virtually anything. All of this would threaten China’s digital and monetary sovereignty during the recent experiments with its digital yuan and in the middle of a balancing act to rescue the country’s debt.

In the same category

Google is testing a carousel of Instagram and TikTok videos

A reduction in activities for the Ant Group in sight

China’s financial regulators have asked Ant Group to restructure its business as part of a roadmap released this week. Following the convocation on December 26th, these instructions oblige the group to limit its activities to the provision of online payment methods. Among other things, online lending or investing is greatly reduced. One of the tricks used by regulators for more control over Ant is to create a separate holding company for their financial activities. A holding company has the peculiarity of being a “mother” for subsidiaries and being owned by a legal person. This could therefore open the door for state banks or other public corporations that could buy the company in order to bring it under control. The Ant Group must transfer any entity that requires a financial license for its activities to this holding company, which could be managed like a traditional bank. Some of the transfers include wealth management services, consumer credit, insurance, payments, and MYbank.

The main problem with Ant is that the microcredit services it provided relied on money from the banks. The group financed only 2% of the value of the loans that it distributes through its numerous subsidiaries, with the remainder coming from banks or other companies. These companies financed and ultimately made Ant’s business possible, but ran the risk of being allocated loans. In November, China had already announced its proposed rule that Ant has to fund 30% of its loans, which would force it to hold more capital and slow it down. With this roadmap, his demands continue in the direction of Jack Ma’s group.

Meanwhile, regulators are very concerned about the malicious use of data exploited by the Alipay payment app, which Ant has used to encourage banks to collaborate and extend further credit. Given China’s private debt (currently 200% of GDP), the country could not afford a crisis and uses this as an excuse to condemn the lightness of the group. However, this is not the only reason the central bank made the decision.

The size and impact of Ant Group’s activities are worrying authorities amid the country’s financial standardization projects they are building with the digital yuan. A central bank digital currency for China is moving towards increased digital surveillance and is at the center of the party’s values ​​of economic prosperity and ambitions of international financial influence. It remains to be seen whether the digital yuan can also gain a foothold in fintech.

The Ant Group isn’t the only one targeted by the authorities, however. Other companies are also monitored, including WeChat, Tencent’s Messaging or the rideshare company Didi Chuxing. In addition, the giant Alibaba, the Ant Group’s holding company, is itself the subject of an antitrust investigation in China. China definitely wants to introduce new regulations for its tech giants.

When the state undermines what may be the world’s largest listing

At the beginning of November, the suspension of the Ant Group’s IPO within 48 hours of the opening of the stock exchanges was not a good sign. It has to be said that Ant Group founder Jack Ma had harshly criticized the lack of a “financial ecosystem” in China, in which he believed banks would not be old-fashioned pawn shops. The Communist Party reacted touchedly and proudly makes financial stability one of its stripes.

With this last-minute bomb, the Chinese state marked its ambitions, but also its methods. “Authorities have made it clear that international boasting rights are less important than ensuring that private companies know where they stand against the state,” The New York Times later wrote.

Ant would threaten financial stability, but also the party’s ambitions and legitimacy. With ambition, we can understand the digital yuan that the state has been developing for years and the last pilot of which in Suzhou has just ended. Through the legitimacy we can clearly see the totalizing character of China, which does not allow an attack on its financial performance, holds back companies that could evade mass surveillance or prove to be more influential.

Ant grew too big to go bankrupt, too big to submit. However, this is what Chinese regulators are trying to force the company by restricting its activities in this way.

China thus finds itself in a dilemma that it created itself: regulating technology companies, the country’s financial powers, in the name of sovereignty and political projects. With private companies interfering in money and payments, which has long been the prerogative of the state, the question of regulation arises. The recent development of MNBC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in many countries around the world shows that the currency sovereignty of the countries must be redefined.