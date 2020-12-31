the costly forced independence of China

“It is very clear that Xi Jinping calls for a national supply chain [de microprocesseurs]. As a result, economic rules, competitive advantage and supply chain efficiency have been fundamentally overridden, ”Jimmy Goodrich, vice president of global policy for the association, told the New York Times. Semiconductor industry (SIA), which represents American chip manufacturers.

Microprocessor technologies or computer chips form the basis of all electronic products, but are not sufficiently mastered by Chinese companies. Many of these parts are developed by foreign suppliers, especially American ones like Qualcomm, Intel or even Nvidia. During a trade war with the United States, this market condition turned out to be a slippery slope for China. American restrictions resulted in Beijing’s early emancipation from American technology. This summer, Huawei feared it would run out of chips, and not without reason. Chinese companies are said to be at least four years behind the market leaders, and moves are currently insufficient.

In the same category

China is pushing the Ant Group to transform its business

Beijing has therefore introduced tax breaks, including a 10-year corporate tax exemption and another exemption from material imports. In addition, a state fund has been supporting start-ups and listed companies since 2014. The goal is to encourage engineers to abandon video game projects or deployment applications in favor of microprocessors. These measures are part of an ambitious goal: to produce 70% of the chips the country uses. The precedent of this kind, set at 40% for 2020, has not been met. Analysts at the US bank Morgan Stanley estimate that this goal will be achieved in 2025. Beijing continued its efforts and, in July 2020, backed the listing of shares in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) – a company accused by the states – United to Use Civilian Technologies for Military Purposes – on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. A statement from the Chinese company.

“There has to be something to accumulate, be it equipment, talent or factories.”

As a result of this situation, Young Liu left Foxconn last year to set up a company in Shenzhen that specializes in chip foils and adhesives. “Before that, you may have to ask your grandfather and ask your grandmother for money. Today you have some discussions to have and everyone is hoping that the project will start as soon as possible, ”said the new businessman who raised $ 5 million. Your start-up currently employs 36 people and is expected to start mass production next year. In addition, the entrepreneur does not deny being motivated by a patriotic goal. The website contains references to Mao Zedong’s guidelines that led to the production of the first atomic bomb, the first ballistic missile and the first Chinese satellite. He affirms that these values ​​do not negatively affect his work, customer service or competitiveness.

The young Liu recognizes that the valuation of some startups in the microprocessor sector suggests an irrationality of the market. “It has to pile up, whether it’s equipment, talent, or factories, doesn’t it? “He asks. He says,” If you or the other are not, someone else will end up using it. ” [cet argent]. I think maybe that’s the government’s logic. “China Economic Weekly, a media company affiliated with the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper, also notes a policy that creates inconsistencies:” There was amazing nonsense that defied logic and common sense. ” According to an analyst for the China Economic Weekly, 58,000 microprocessor companies were founded between January and October 2020, which equates to 200 per day. Some of the new companies are located in Tibet, an area that has undergone significant Sinization and little associated with new technologies, but which may soon become.

Technological autonomy among the 5 foundations for economic development

These enormous numbers lead to paradoxically unproductive situations. In the east of the country, in the city of Huai’an, the public broadcaster China Central Television visited one of these new factories. Dozens of machines are idle on site while others are still covered in plastic. And this isn’t the only project that has failed. In December 2020, the state-backed conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup warned it was unlikely to meet its $ 2.5 billion international commitments. Bottom line: not all bets are winners. Jay Goldberg, tech industry consultant passed by Qualcomm, estimates there is a ladder – China is climbing on it. At the same time, he states “that the outcome it is heading towards is not clear”.

However, it should not be overlooked that Xi Jinping’s strategy is sure to lead to progress. Two companies, Yangtze Memory Technologies and ChangXin Memory Technologies, will soon be at the forefront of memory chip technology. Chinese companies are also proficient in logic chips that perform calculations in particular. The whole thing mainly for the Chinese market. According to Randy Abrams, a tech analyst at Credit Suisse, some international corporations are expressing concerns about their intellectual property being infringed, which does not look good for international development.

But this is not Beijing’s strategy. At a meeting last week, high-ranking officials from the Communist Party identified technological autonomy as one of the five foundations for economic development. If microprocessor independence is early and ambitious because long production chains have to be recreated, we must not forget the speed and skill of Chinese development.

China has proven it can collect gold medals in the Olympics, send rovers to the moon, or even switch from making plastic toys to making solar panels. It remains to be seen how these investments will affect their profits.