The regulation of Ant Group and Alibaba could have a negative impact on the Chinese economy

Ant Group and Alibaba have been in the crosshairs of the Chinese authorities since early November, which could have a significant impact on the country’s economy, said an expert polled by CNBC.

It all started when Jack Ma, a well-respected Middle Kingdom billionaire and founder of Alibaba and Ant Group, gave a speech apparently criticizing Chinese regulations. A few days later, Ant Group’s Shanghai and Hong Kong IPOs were halted by authorities when it was set to be the largest in history. The government then took the opportunity to put the dots on the i with its technological giants and also to introduce new regulations against them.

The giants Ant Group and Alibaba are particularly addressed. In fact, Jack Ma has been referred to as an “evil capitalist” and a “blood-sucking ghost” on Chinese social networks. The Communist Party therefore wants to tighten the screws in the fintech sector and in particular on the Alipay platform, a subsidiary of the Ant Group. He therefore called on the latter to reshape their activities and return to their basic services in order to postpone loans or even insurance offers.

Alibaba is now the subject of an antitrust investigation for abuse of a dominant position. If the CEO of the e-commerce giant claims he wants to work with the authorities to improve the system, its stock market shares have seen an impressive decline following the investigation. The government is ensuring that these new measures are aimed at avoiding a financial crisis as Ant Group’s activities in the country are important. However, according to Andrew Collier, executive director of Orion Capital Research, the authorities’ intentions are very different: “Now that they are getting serious and bringing new allegations and telling them to cut large portions of their operations, it is clear that it is partly a political goal is to reduce the size of these companies so that they do not have a significant market share and endanger the existence of the state system. “

Nevertheless, according to the expert, this could ultimately have a very negative impact on the Chinese fintech sector, which is however the most important in the world, as well as the country’s economy itself.