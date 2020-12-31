This AI judges our taste in music on Spotify!

The taste and the colors that cannot be discussed! When you hear Aya Nakamura on a Loop or The Lakes of Connemara the choice is yours! In any case, in late 2020, Spotify allowed us to come back to music with a full retrospective for the whole year.

To end the year well, it’s “How bad is your Spotify? Which is put forward! A highly developed artificial intelligence that judges our cruel taste in music via Spotify! Note that Spotify data is not saved.

Well executed interactions with AI

To find out “how bad your Spotify is” just hit the “Find Out” button. From there we have to interact with an artificial intelligence that evaluates our music tastes on Spotify. First of all, you need to connect to Spotify. It is also possible to understand how the AI ​​determines what is and is not “good”!

The AI ​​analyzes the playlists and starts asking questions as we can see below, with a bit of a touch of humor!

After answering the various questions, you will see a score (and mine is not great …).

Finally, a brief analysis of the titles and artists is carried out. Finally, if the experience was pleasant, it is possible to support the latter through Patron. Finally, it is explained that the Spotify account will be disconnected from the tool!

The many people who have tested this artificial intelligence thought it was fun and recommend adding a share button to share the results with relatives!