Easily create a website dedicated to your podcast with Podpage

The podcast is without a doubt the medium that has become the most popular in recent years. 2020 was no different: as people were told to remain locked in their homes, they turned to podcasts for information on a range of topics. However, many podcasters do not have their own page to promote their product. With Podpage it is possible to create your own website to promote your podcast quickly and easily.

If podcasters generally do not have their own page, it is mainly because the episodes have already been collected on the listening platforms Apple, Spotify, Google, etc. used by the listeners. However, owning your own website can be a lot easier to promote, especially with a link that you simply share on social networks, for example. To meet this need, the American Brenden Mulligan created Podpage. This entrepreneur and designer is also the origin of the LaunchKit application, which was sold to a specific Google in 2016.

As TechCrunch recalls, Podpage has been around for a while, but recently updates were added and the platform was listed on the Product Hunt website, which lists the most interesting tech products. To create your site via Podpage, you must first enter the name of your podcast. Then the tool is started to create a page. You can choose a monetization method and add links to all of your social networks. A sidebar also sends to all the listening platforms your podcast is available on.

The layout is very simple and with a few clicks and also allows for elements of personalization, as the website created by the Business Casual podcast shows. For example, you can add reviews that people have left on audio platforms. Another point of note is that you can also offer a subscription link and contact form that allows users to provide their email address: the notes submitted in the form will be sent to the email address associated with them.

Podpage has several offers, including one for free. So do not hesitate to try the adventure.