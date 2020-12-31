The Hunter Biden case brings Twitter to justice

Mac Isaac, the manager of a computer hardware repair shop and Twitter, have to meet again in court after the Hunter Biden affair. The director filed a complaint (pdf) against the social network, demanding compensation of almost $ 500 million and a public revocation on Twitter.

A media and political affair with Hunter Biden

That case has dragged on since April 12, 2019, when Mac Isaac, the owner of a computer hardware repair business, received a customer asking him to restore data from a badly damaged computer. According to the client, the laptop was Hunter Biden’s. After the data was restored and saved, he notified Joe Biden’s son so that he could collect it in person. The days go by and Hunter Biden wasn’t looking for him.

Between late July 2019 and October 14, 2020, Mac Isaac spoke several times with the FBI and with Robert Costello, attorney for Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York, about the restored computer. The hard drive was thus handed over to the lawyer, who would then have copied it and placed it in Rudy Giuliani’s hands while he would have given the original to the FBI. The New York Post, the media that wrote the article, reports that the original source is Mac Isaac. However, the newspaper claims it received this information from Rudy Giuliani.

This article violates Hunter Biden. The latter is said to have dubious ties to a company in Ukraine where he spent almost five years. During these years Joe Biden’s son managed to save the Ukrainian gas company from a corruption case. President Joe Biden (then the former Obama Vice President) never discussed this so-called matter with his son Hunter Biden. On the other hand, Mac Isaac, the director of The Mac Shop, is seen as a “hacker” in the eyes of social networks.

The case that politicians and social networks were monopolized

At the time of publication, the article was featured hundreds of times on social media. Facebook and Twitter then rushed to limit the circulation of the article and even block it on Twitter. Politicians like Donald Trump or even Josh Hawley consider the action of the two social networks to be too biased. In addition, the outgoing President Donald Trump has described the actions of Twitter and Facebook as depressing. Other politicians have said that social media has broadly violated the law.

At that time, the platforms gave their views on their decisions. Facebook blocked the publication of the New York Post’s post in order to verify the information. For its part, Twitter had completely blocked the distribution of this post, which also resulted in a blocking of Keyleich McEnany, the White House spokesman. The social network then stated that it did not want to distribute pirated copies of information on the social network. This Twitter action is not unusual. This made it possible to develop the functions for reading and citing an article more quickly, especially due to the future presidential election. Republican senators had asked the two social networks to explain to the Senate about this action.

We want much-needed clarity on the action we have taken on two NY Post articles that were first tweeted this morning.

– Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 14, 2020

For its part, Twitter said it was simply following its policy of stating that publications using pirated content as a source were against the rules. Unlike Facebook, the post wasn’t blocked, but the post went through further reviews. Some time later, Twitter again approved the redistribution of the New York Post’s contribution, which actually led to a change in security guidelines. Twitter’s legal manager has stated that the social network will no longer block pirated content unless it comes from the hackers themselves or from accomplices. Tweets with this type of information will be flagged in the future. On the other hand, Mac Isaac had deleted his Twitter account …

Threat and closure

Mac Isaac was eventually forced to close his shop following a Twitter message showing the computer repair shop being a hacker. Some time after the decision on social media, The Mac Shop received threatening letters and negative reviews. He does not violate Twitter for deleting Twitter accounts. He finds this normal with regard to the security policy of the social network. Still, Mac Isaac is bringing the social network to justice, demanding $ 500 million, a public apology from Twitter, including all direct and indirect damages to Twitter, for compensation.