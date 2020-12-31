SimilarWeb is aiming for an IPO in the second quarter of 2021

According to information from Calcalist, SimilarWeb, an Israel-born company specializing in market intelligence solutions, would be ready to go public on the US Stock Exchange in 2021. Under the leadership of JP Morgan, this valuation would bring the company $ 2 billion in business.

SimilarWeb targets the US stock market

SimilarWeb was founded in 2009 by Or Offer in Tel Aviv and now offers a variety of innovative solutions in the areas of digital marketing, research intelligence, sales intelligence and investor intelligence. In addition, the company’s technology gathers information from hundreds of sources and uses it in its machine learning algorithms to provide a real-time holistic picture of digital activity around the world.

SimilarWeb is a paid formula as its most prestigious customers include eBay, Google, Microsoft, Omnicom, Adidas, Walmart and Alibaba in particular. The company claims that more than half of the Fortune 100 companies use their solutions.

A resounding success that should culminate in the second quarter of 2021 with the launch of SimilarWeb on NASDAQ, the second largest stock market in the United States. Information that has been reported by an anonymous source and has not yet been confirmed (or rejected) by the company.

If this is confirmed, SimilarWeb will be added to the very long list of Israeli companies aiming to go public in 2021. In fact, eToro, ironSource, Monday.com, OrCam, Payoneer, REE, Taboola, and Outbrain have already announced their ambition to integrate the American exchange in the following year.

Ambitious projects for 2021

Two months ago, SimilarWeb completed a two-stage financing transaction that raised a total of $ 240 million. With this sum, the company can develop further in 2021, in particular by opening new offices in North America, but also in Europe. SimilarWeb also hopes to expand its current offices in Israel by hiring 100 new employees, primarily in research and development, marketing and sales. As a reminder, the company recently appointed Ron Asher as CTO and Kevin Spyrway as Marketing Director. In general, SimilarWeb is forecasting growth of 31% through the first quarter of 2021.