Tesla hits 99.91% of 2020 target with deliveries of 499,550

It only takes 450 deliveries to Tesla to reach the destination. Elon Musk’s company set the bar for 500,000 vehicles to be delivered in 2020. The goal is almost achieved. Tesla said the final balance could vary by 0.5%. The final results will be published in late January.

Tesla covered 99.91% of the way in 2020

In any case, it’s a real feat that Tesla has just achieved by selling (nearly) half a million electric vehicles. This is more than double the sales of electric vehicles from Volkswagen with an incredible clout or from Chinese BYD, a manufacturer that also specializes in electric cars. If Musk expected to explode his 500,000 delivery target, the pandemic decided otherwise. Due to the Covid-19, the company had to close its new plant in China and its plant in Fremont, California for several weeks.

In the same category

Microprocessors: China’s Costly Forced Independence

According to Le Monde, the French auto market declined to 1975 levels in 2020 with 1.65 million cars sold, down from 2.2 million in 2019. This did not prevent the electric segment and the hybrid from progressing. At Tesla it was the Tesla Model Y, a latest generation SUV that saved the furniture. In detail, the American manufacturer delivered 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter, 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter and 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter. The final numbers for the fourth quarter will fall in January.

Musk was able to motivate his troops on the home stretch

In order to reach the target of 500,000 vehicles delivered by 2020, Elon Musk will have done everything possible to motivate his teams. He himself urged the Tesla employees to “do their best” to reach this symbolic mark of half a million. The company’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, even delivered cars in person. The company sold 130,000 vehicles more than in 2019. That is enormous in its size.

Here are the words from the founder of Tesla in a tweet posted on January 2nd: “I am very proud of the Tesla team for taking this important step! At the start of the adventure, I thought we hopefully had a 10% chance of survival. Tesla is responsible for 60% of my personal and professional problems, but it’s been worth it. “

So proud of the Tesla team that they reached this important milestone! At the beginning of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of survival. https://t.co/xCqTL5TGlE

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2021

A few years ago, Elon Musk promised that Tesla could deliver a million vehicles by 2020. He quickly changed his mind and found that factories were struggling to speed up production of the Tesla Model 3. After all, almost 500,000 vehicles were delivered this year 2020. In the context we are familiar with, Tesla can be proud of this result.