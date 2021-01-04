Facebook had a record number of video calls on New Years Eve

In a blog post posted on January 1st to wish a Happy New Year, Facebook took the opportunity to share some information about its various platforms on New Year’s Eve. One thing is certain: the numbers are much higher than last year.

Hence, this New Year is the most important day for video calling on Messenger. In the USA in particular, the number of group calls has doubled compared to the daily average. Same story with WhatsApp: On New Year’s Eve, more than 1.4 billion video and voice calls were made worldwide. This is a record for the courier company and a 50% increase over last year’s New Year’s Eve. After all, more than 55 million lives were listed on Instagram and Facebook overnight.

These record dates should come as no surprise, as many countries have taken restrictive measures to prevent the virus from spreading uncontrollably during the holiday season. While New Year’s Eve has always sounded like a very busy day to Facebook services, the pandemic and the containment measures that followed have messed up the usual trends in social networks. Caitlin Bainford, the company’s technical program director, explains:

“Before Covid-19, New Year’s Eve at midnight had the world’s largest Facebook peak for messaging, photo uploading and social sharing. In March 2020, however, the first days of the pandemic resulted in traffic spikes that dwarfed the New Year several times – and that lasted for months. Behind the scenes, Facebook engineers have come together to improve efficiency and make our infrastructure more resilient. This work included load testing, disaster recovery testing, and patching capacity testing. This year, New Years Eve was very different and we had teams of engineers on every Facebook app ready to assist any problem so the world could ring in 2021. “

In 2020, the digital giants have undoubtedly prophesied more, and new types of services are growing exponentially. For example, in March, video conferencing applications saw an unprecedented peak in downloads and services like Zoom literally exploded. This is partly explained by the use of teleworking, but also by the increasing popularity of video chatting to communicate with loved ones.