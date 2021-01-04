A Tesla crosses California in complete autonomy with the beta version of Full Self-Driving

According to Teslarati, this would be the very first video of such a long journey in complete autonomy in a Tesla vehicle. An owner of a Tesla Model 3, benefiting from the beta version of FSD (Full Self-Driving) under the control of the Whole Mars Catalog YouTube channel, filmed his trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles in complete autonomy. This is proof that Elon Musk’s company has made great strides in the field of autonomous driving.

The full self-driving platform is promising

Tesla’s full self-driving platform seems to be evolving over the months. A video recently posted on YouTube shows a Tesla Model 3 traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles without human intervention. Well, almost … Only a small intervention took place at the Los Angeles exit when the driver took the wheel again to avoid large debris on the road. A remarkable achievement, but still a long way from Elon Musk’s wildest dreams. In 2018, the founder of Tesla entrusted his idea of ​​an autonomous car that could drive from Miami to San Diego. We are still a long way from that.

This experience is still imperfect and underscores the potential of the technologies Elon Musk developed with Tesla. Autonomous driving has always been one of its main goals and we are not far from it. In the video we can see the Tesla Model 3 transition from the downtown beta platform from full self-driving to autopilot navigation on the highway. The behavior of the vehicle is amazing. It’s been exactly two months since Tesla started rolling out its autonomous driving beta on a very limited basis.

Changes in the law will be necessary

This full self-driving platform appears to be well on the way to becoming the norm at Tesla within a few years. The legislation then has to evolve. It is currently not possible to go anywhere in an autonomous vehicle. Such is the case in California, a perfect playground for manufacturers of autonomous vehicles. Waymo, a well-known Tesla competitor in the field, even decided to build its own city to test its autonomous vehicles. A way to escape excessively restrictive legislation.

A few details can make the difference: California’s rather warm climate is ideal for LiDAR technologies. The challenge will be much greater in snowy environments. Indeed, other sensors might be needed to avoid collisions. Scale AI researchers may have found a solution anyway: expand the existing databases to improve their accuracy. In any case, it will take a few months for Tesla’s FSD platform to become available worldwide.