3 essential steps for a successful omnichannel marketing strategy

What if the combination of technology and creativity were the key to effectively optimizing your marketing strategy? If one is in the service of omnichannel, the other is in the service of your contacts.

Explore these 3 easy-to-implement, practical steps to discover how to activate your data to give your customers the omnichannel experience they’ve come to expect!

Make it easier for your prospects to convert by consolidating your customer journey

The path of contact between the moment he sees his need and the moment he goes to buy, the customer journey (or customer journey) is specific to each activity.

The challenge here is to understand how and why a customer becomes aware of a need and decides to purchase a product:

Awareness: The customer recognizes a need and looks for solutions by prioritizing his selection criteria. Consideration: The customer compares the offers and ensures that he has checked all options. Decision: The customer chooses the purchase or even the buyback and executes it.

Today the model of the linear and ordered customer journey with few points of contact is out of date. Consumers no longer let their purchases be dictated, but want to interact with the brand. You are always more informed, more agile, but also networked, demanding, mobile, conscious and expect a continuous real-time experience. From now on, the goal, the actions, the emotions, the points of friction and the affected channels must be defined for each contact point.

Differentiate yourself by adding value to your email communication

Simon Sinek, founder of the “Golden Circle”, was one of the first to put the “why” before the “what” or “how” at the center of a marketing strategy: “Every person or organization is able to explain what they do (that what); Some can describe how they differ from others (the how), but very rare are those who manage to clearly state their reason (the why). ”

In short, it’s all about giving meaning to marketing promotions and email campaigns to focus more on responding to customer needs, especially by relying on these 5 steps:

Define the messaging strategy: Based on the goals of your company, determine the needs and ideas of the desired points of interaction for your contacts. Develop the content of the messages: define the content or value proposition of the messages, the transmission times and assess the objectives involved. Inventory of required data: Determine the data required to segment and personalize these messages. Setting up the messages: designing the messages graphically and technically, validating, planning and automating. Monitor activity by measuring and improving performance: analyze statistics and the ROI of messages to work on content, targeting and offers

Analyze your marketing campaigns to readjust your processes

Learn to listen and use what you already have to analyze your processes qualitatively! Exploratory interviews with customers, satisfaction surveys, complaints, informal exchanges with the sales team, comments on the mobile application … Capture these moments of conversation and share them internally to define a strategy that fits the personas according to the customer journey and is adapted to the points of the contact.

A second best practice is to encourage customer exchanges by giving them the floor. In good times (opinion on a newsletter) as in bad times (when unsubscribing). This analysis is important to anticipate and better meet your customers’ expectations.

Then the quantitative analysis follows: monitoring of business objectives, multi-service performance of the company, results of off-online marketing campaigns … Don’t neglect the DataViz, which can be a valuable tool for visualizing the performance of your campaigns.

Marketers get it well, customer knowledge shouldn’t be ignored. But there is still a long way to go from understanding to action. Centralize, standardize, process, operate … It all starts with data management. Because if you use your customer knowledge, you have to ensure a smooth and optimized customer experience!

