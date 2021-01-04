Users can’t sign in: huge issues with Slack messenger – economy

Slack users are currently seeing an error message when they sign in: There are problems connecting to the servers. Users cannot log in or download messages.

The company acknowledges problems with Twitter: “There may be a problem logging in or retrieving messages. Our team is working on it and we will keep you informed. Sorry to bother you!”

At 3:20 p.m., more than 810 Slack users reported a malfunction on the “All Malfunctions” website.

Companies use messenger for internal communication and are now dependent on it when many employers work from home. It is still not clear when the fault will be rectified. (Tsp)