There is no association between violent video games in adolescence and violence in adulthood

A 10-year study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking showed that there was no link between video games and adult violence.

Referred to as “Growing Up With Grand Theft Auto: A 10-Year Study of the Longitudinal Growth of Violent Video Games in Adolescents” (Growing Up with Grand Theft Auto: A 10-Year Study of the Longitudinal Growth of Violent Video Games in Adolescents). The study was conducted on a sample of nearly 500 teenagers, the youngest of whom was 10 years old. Both men and women all come from a “big city in the northwest” and were hired in 2007. Specifically, the aim of this extensive study was to find out whether violent games are played during play. A young age can lead to violent behavior in adulthood. Here the participants were on average 23 years old at the time the research was completed.

The method that researchers use to analyze the data collected over the years is known as the “person-centered approach”. In particular, it is possible to obtain a more accurate representation of the way in which the various variables are linked to the individual. In general, a method by which groups can be compared between them is preferred. Participants were divided into three different groups: 4% of them played several very violent games when they were teenagers, 23% moderately violent games, and 73% less violent games. Here are the researchers’ conclusions:

“The groups with high and moderate initial violence showed a curvilinear pattern of violent video games over time, while the group of low violence gamers increased slightly to more violent games over time. Groups with high and moderate initial violence were more likely to be men, and those in the high initial violence group were more likely to be depressed during the first wave (Editor’s note: first phase of study). There was no last-minute difference in prosocial behavior between the three groups, but people in the moderate group showed the highest levels of aggressive behavior during the last wave (Editor’s note: final phase of study). The effects of the results are discussed. “

As a result, people who played violent titles for many hours in their youth do not display a more aggressive attitude than those who played more peaceful games. These results confirm the results obtained by researchers at Oxford University in 2019.