Buy Roku streaming service Quibi

It may not all be over for Quibi. According to information from the Wall Street Journal, the streaming platform could eventually be acquired by Roku.

Founded by former Disney Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi was a promising platform with an innovative format and series that brought together internationally recognized actors. Even so, the service failed to achieve its goals and decided to cease operations in October 2020, just six months after its debut. This flaw is largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as Quibi was launched in the middle of a detention period with a smartphone format intended for people on the go, in transport or during a break at work from Example.

In addition, the platform had to deal with strong competitors such as Netflix or even Disney +, which had been released a few months earlier, and was also in a legal battle with Eko, a company that develops video technology. Interactive, who accused Quibi of stealing trade secrets and patents. When we announced the closure, we learned that potential buyers were interested in the service. This is now the case with Roku. The company offers the most popular multimedia service player in the US and has its own free application with content from other streaming services.

With Quibi, Roku could therefore have access to many of the shows that it can offer. While the two companies are currently in the negotiation stage and no amount is known yet, they have determined that if a deal is signed, Roku will have access to the entire Quibi library. Find. As a reminder, Quibi offers 10-minute episodes and has hired Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, and Anna Kendrick in particular to star in its productions.

This agreement would be very beneficial to Roku, whose content would eventually not be available on other platforms and therefore could potentially attract new subscribers. In addition, the company often has difficulty convincing competing services to grant it rights to their own programs. If the negotiations pay off, both Roku and Quibi should be ahead.