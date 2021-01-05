Epic Games is buying a mall to make it their headquarters

The Triangle Business Journal reports that Epic Games bought a 35-acre mall to make it their new headquarters and house hundreds of employees.

The Cary Towne Center is just 4 miles from the video game company’s current headquarters in the city of Cary, North Carolina. Epic Games states that once the work is complete, the site will include both recreation areas and offices. The mall was acquired for $ 95 million by previous owners Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties, who bought it for $ 31 million in 2019. Their original plan was to divide the space between office and retail. It is still unclear whether Epic Games will implement these plans. In a statement, the company says:

“Epic plans to begin development of its new headquarters this year. Until then, the company will continue to be based at its current location on Crossroads Boulevard. Epic is proud to have selected Cary for over 20 years and immersed themselves in the community. Often times, it is recruiting locally and at nearby universities as the business grows and grows. “.

As a reminder, Epic Games is a heavyweight in the video game industry with the development of the Unreal Engine platform, particularly Fortnite, the flagship battle royale game released in late 2017. “We are very proud that Epic has chosen to ‘move its new global headquarters to Cary and we appreciate that the company recognizes Cary’s existing assets and the region’s unlimited potential for its growing business,” said the mayor of the city, Harold Weinbrecht.

This summer, Epic Games raised an impressive $ 17 billion in donations. The publisher also excelled in another area by trapping Apple and Google and then suing them to convict the 30% tax levied on in-app purchases in their respective app stores. Pending a verdict, Fortnite will be removed from the App Store until the test against Apple is completed.