Elementskit, a plugin for building your WordPress site using drag and drop

WordPress is a great CMS, but it’s pretty difficult to get the most out of it. Companies like Elementor understand this and offer to simplify the user experience with a simple freemium plugin.

Specifically, Elementor suggests creating the pages simply by dragging and dropping them with a real-time view of the object being created without the need for any code knowledge. With more than 5 million users, we have great success with the page builder and are therefore one of the market leaders.

In the same category

5G auctions in the US top $ 76.5 billion

Let’s talk about element kit.

Elementskit is a bestseller in turnkey website publishing. It comes in the form of an Elementor add-on and provides the tool with templates, pre-made blocks, templates … without paying Elementor Pro … in short, all the elements necessary to develop a Canon website without breaking the bank. It’s easy, Elementkit takes all the friction out of creating a site.

In the haven of inspiration? The tool has a whole bunch of templates that you can draw from and then customize with your own branding and repositioning the elements without touching a line of code.

Creating a Canon menu is the archetype of a problem that many WordPress users break their teeth over. Everything is simplified here and the customization functions enable “homemade” rendering.

Elementskit also lets you create widgets from templates or from scratch without entering a line of code.

3 days to get Element Kit for Life for less than $ 50

Elementskit is aimed at freelancers, agencies, or companies who need to create or redesign a website, whether they are Elementor users or not. A temporary contract offered by Appsumo provides lifetime access to the solution with all future developments.

For $ 49 instead of $ 249, users have access to 70+ add-ons, 500+ block templates, 20+ homepage templates, header and footer builders, widget builders, and more, and the ability to use the tool on 5 websites. The deal ends in less than 3 days. A good opportunity to equip yourself for a few tens of euros!

Take advantage of the deal

Skeptical? You just need to see feedback from users who rated Appsumo 5/5 (162 ratings).

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.