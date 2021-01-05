Twitter buys the Breaker app to develop Spaces

Twitter has just acquired the Breaker platform, a social application that hosts podcasts. His team should be involved in developing Spaces, the functionality of Twitter that is currently being tested.

Breaker was founded in 2016 when podcasts weren’t as popular as they are today. He helped democratize this format. In a blog post, its founder Eric Berlin says:

“Today we are happy to announce that the Breaker Team is joining Twitter! Leah and I have long been avid Twitter users, and now we look forward to creating new experiences for the Twitter community. At Breaker, we are really passionate about audio communications and we are inspired by the way Twitter makes public conversations easier for people around the world. We are impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit of Twitter and are excited about the new experiences the team is having. “

The Breaker team will help improve Twitter Spaces, an area where users can communicate by voice in the same way as the Clubhouse app, which has grown in popularity impressively since late 2020. Especially at the moderation level, Twitter will need help, the social network has many concerns about hateful content on its platform and a live voice format could prove to be very difficult to manage the breaker teams can present their know-how.

On the work news, I’m joining Twitter to build @TwitterSpaces! 🥳 While I will miss @breaker very much, I am thrilled to be able to help you shape the future of audio conversations. https://t.co/0Y8fkbCIFm

– Leah Culver (@leahculver) January 4, 2021

For its part, the breaker application will be closed on January 15, 2021. Therefore, in her press release, she has advised her users to change the service. “You want to find a new podcast listening app, but we believe the apps have improved a lot since Breaker launched (and probably because Breaker existed). If your podcast is hosted on Breaker, it’s pretty easy to switch to another platform. We very much hope that you will find a new home to listen to and host your podcast, ”writes Eric Berlin.

Twitter’s takeover of Breaker comes shortly after it took over the screen sharing application Squad. It shows the ambition of the Jack Dorsey company to diversify in the field of digital communication.