Trump signs new regulation banning eight Chinese companies

A few days before his departure, Donald Trump decides (again) to mark the occasion. The outgoing US president has just signed an ordinance banning eight Chinese companies from US soil, including Alipay, QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay. According to the Wall Street Journal, the executive order will go into effect in 45 days and says the target companies are banned because they pose “a threat to the national security of the United States”.

Alipay and WeChat Pay applications are affected

The executive order is the latest in a series of belated moves by the Trump administration to crack down on Beijing ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The eight companies affected are: Tencent QQ, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate, WPS Office, Alipay, QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay. A decree that will come into force even after Donald Trump leaves …

The decree signed by the American President reads: “The United States must take aggressive action against those who develop or control dangerous Chinese software. We have to protect the national security of our country. “The outgoing president says Chinese companies” can access and store a lot of data about American users, including sensitive personal data and private information. “

The last few weeks of this mandate have been stormy. The trade war between China and the United States is intensifying and, despite his departure, Trump is absolutely not relieving the pressure on the contrary. The filing of the Ant Financial Group, Alipay, has entered into agreements with several US companies. We think of Walgreens in particular. The Chinese giant wants to be present wherever Chinese tourists travel abroad. This new ban will hold back the development of Jack Ma’s service.

A new devastating decree a few days before Joe Biden’s inauguration

Still the same speech from the White House claiming that Chinese companies could share information with the Chinese government. What justifies such bans? TikTok and Huawei will have been the two companies hit hardest by the Trump administration. Both were accused by the US President of providing information to Xi Jinping’s government.

Speaking of which, a few days ago Trump tried one final blow to harm TikTok. In fact, the US government has decided to appeal a court ruling issued in early December preventing the Department of Commerce from banning the Chinese application. At the end of the year, Trump also added several blacklisted companies. The latter include the electronic chip manufacturer SMIC and the drone manufacturer DJI.