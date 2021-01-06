Meat consumption and its consequences: Not all sausages – the economy

Meat is not food like any other. Animals have to die for us in order to eat burgers or roasts. We like to suppress it when the kitchen smells of roasted aroma. Like the idea of ​​how pork, beef or chicken used to live. We all know that mass production of cheap meat has consequences.

Many animals live so unhappily that death is salvation. In order to feed billions of livestock around the world, rainforests are disappearing and soybean plantations are being created instead. The massive use of pesticides in the fields and antibiotics in stables allows for intensive animal husbandry – to the detriment of human and animal health and biodiversity. In many places in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, groundwater is poisoned by manure from large stalls.

The strictest excesses would remove stricter animal protection laws, better controls and the link between animal husbandry and the area. But that is not enough for many. More and more consumers are either giving up meat altogether or consuming it less often.

That gives hope. A turnaround is only possible if everyone tightens up – politicians, farmers, traders and customers, for whom not everything is a sausage.