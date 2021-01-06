What are the internal signs of a need for CRM?

If you are new to using a CRM (Customer Relation Management) tool, you cannot imagine the impact this could have on your business.

In its latest whitepaper, the global leader in CRM solutions, Salesforce, explains that the function of a CRM tool is pretty simple: manage your strategic customer information and bring it together in one place.

There are special tools to make your life easier. In this white paper, you will learn how to determine when to get a CRM tool.

If you still perceive this technology as an added burden, you can change your mind. Thanks to this type of solution, you can manage your performance, save valuable time to dedicate to your business, increase your sales and thereby increase your commercial efficiency.

You still need to know when it makes sense to equip yourself. In its whitepaper, Salesforce points out that customer relationships are "simplified" at the beginning of business life. In your early years, you can be content with simple spreadsheets or just manually jot down your customer information and orders.

Yes, but that can change very quickly … Once the business grows and activity accelerates, this approach is no longer appropriate. In the Salesforce whitepaper, you’ll see six signs that indicate it’s time for your company to improve customer relationship management. Here are the three main characters to consider:

1 – You don’t have a single source of information: in practice, you store your information about your prospects, your customers and your orders in several places. Spreadsheets, paper notes, etc. This strategy is not taking full advantage of your sales force.

2 – You lack visibility: this is the second sign that is not deceptive. If you find that you are not large enough in the interactions between your customers, you, and employees, it means that a CRM is relevant to your business as it was designed to solve this problem. In this regard, you will agree that helping your salespeople by having a clear idea of ​​their sales managers is not easy. By implementing a CRM, you can strengthen your teams and increase efficiency.

3 – Your Activity Reports Are Getting More Complex: In this whitepaper, you will quickly learn how to use a CRM tool to report and analyze how your sales team is performing against their goals.

In addition to delving deeper into these three points, the downloadable whitepaper will also help you spot the three other signs that will help you know if it’s time for you to adopt a CRM tool. A great way to understand if the time is for you to adopt this type of professional solution. Good reading!

