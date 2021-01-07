In a nutshell, you will need to share your WhatsApp data with Facebook to use the application

If you’re using WhatsApp, you may have received a notification about the app’s updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. One point that causes the data exchange between WhatsApp and Facebook is particularly challenging. Explanations.

Since Facebook took over WhatsApp in 2014, users of the messaging service can choose not to pass on their personal data to other “Facebook companies”, ie to Facebook itself or even to Instagram. But that will soon be a thing of the past: “By pressing Accept, you accept the new terms, which will come into force on February 8, 2021. After this date, you must accept the new terms in order to continue using WhatsApp.” Read the notification. In other words, you will shortly need to share your WhatsApp data with Facebook to use messaging.

In the same category

Google is testing a carousel of Instagram and TikTok videos

“The information we share with other Facebook companies includes your account registration information (like your phone number), transaction information, service information, and information about how you interact with them. other (including companies), when you use our services, mobile device information, your IP address and possibly other information provided in the section of the Privacy Policy entitled “Information We Collect” or from which we may receive notification or notification based on your consent, ”explains the company.

If WhatsApp remains an end-to-end encrypted messaging, your metadata will be used by the parent company. As BFM notes, the application is much less profitable than Facebook and Instagram, but the company wants to turn it into a paid platform for businesses that could run it as part of a customer service, for example. while other Facebook companies go for selling their products. This announcement is therefore in line with the plans of the company Mark Zuckerberg, which announced its ambition in 2019 to merge Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram into a cross-messaging system.

In addition, Facebook has a great interest in further linking its various platforms. Antitrust lawsuits in the United States over WhatsApp and Instagram buyouts could force the company to sell both apps if found guilty. If these are implemented deeper into the Facebook ecosystem, a potential resale could turn out to be much more complex.

WhatsApp’s policy that “protecting your privacy is our priority” seems, therefore, just a distant memory …