Suspension of 81,000 websites registered with Eurid

Eurid, the top level domain name body in the European Union (EU), has blocked domains registered by UK citizens. A total of 50,000 users are affected and 81,000 domains have been removed. Those affected have three months to justify their right to use the .eu domain. In the meantime, websites and email addresses associated with domain names will be blocked.

For this purpose, domain owners can change their contact details, for example by contacting a subsidiary based in the EU. Indeed, EU rules provide that websites registered with Eurid can be granted to Union citizens regardless of where they live, as well as individuals or organizations based in a country. Member State. Those who do not have to prove their right to use the domain by March 31, 2021 will be excluded. If nothing is done, domain names will be available for registration again from January 2022. New pearls are likely to be taken, as was the case in 2015 for the one from google.com, which was bought for $ 12.

In the same category

Alibaba and Tencent could be banned from the NYSE

In 2018, the European Commission published a note indicating that UK citizenship domains would be removed on the Brexit date. This ad has been criticized for violating property rights. Then it was reduced from “immediately canceled” to a “suspension” of three months. At the time of this statement, the .eu domain had more than 300,000 linked websites in the UK, according to Eurid. Compared to the 81,000 suspended today, the locations have anticipated the situation. For structures with significant resources, this transition is not an unrealizable challenge. For companies with fewer resources, however, the story is different.

The application of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will remain in effect in the UK until July 2021.