InVideo costs less than $ 50 for a few days!

The video format is one of the trends for 2020. In 2021 this should continue especially with the advent of platforms like TikTok. Video creation requires human and financial investments that sometimes are not available to everyone. Fortunately, there are plenty of websites or apps that can make this task easier. This is especially the case with InVideo.

A complete tool for creating videos quickly

InVideo is an online tool that allows you to create videos for social networks, Facebook advertising, YouTube videos, or even internal communications.

You can create professional looking videos in just five minutes. The tool has more than 1,200 templates that you can use to create high quality content. The InVideo library also contains pictures, videos, and music. Unlike some tools, which can be difficult to learn to use, InVideo is simple and intuitive. There are numerous functions available to cut out video clips, crop photos, or create loops.

In addition to using one of the templates already available, it is possible to convert text content (articles, scripts) into videos. All you have to do is choose a theme for your video, then the format, which is 16: 9, 9:16 or even 1: 1. There are two options: copy / paste your text or add the url of your article. Select the sentences of the article you want to embed in the video and let the tool create the video! It is then possible to change the background, the text, add music and add animation or stickers!

It’s also possible to create videos from scratch, leaving room for creativity!

Lifetime access to InVideo for less than $ 50 instead of $ 600 excluding VAT.

AppSumo has a limited time offer that allows you to enjoy lifetime access to InVideo for just $ 49. A one-time purchase that allows you unlimited use of the tool, benefit from 1080p resolution for the videos, create 30 videos per month, access more than 100 templates and create videos from 3 minutes.

Two other deals are on offer for $ 98 and $ 147. The main difference to the “simple” offer for 47 euros is that 60 instead of 90 instead of 30 videos can be created per month.

Are you struggling to be convinced? With an average of 4.5 / 5 of more than 358 reviews on Appsumo, InVideo is a bestseller and the reviews speak for themselves.

