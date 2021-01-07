In 2020 the fines for non-compliance with the GDPR were € 171 million

The ranking of the countries that have imposed the most fines under the General Data Protection Regulation has just been released. According to Finbold, the total amount of the sanctions this year amounts to 171.3 million euros. Italy tops the list with 34 violations against its companies and fines totaling 58.16 million euros.

Ireland’s amazing final position

In May 2018, after several years of thinking and working, the GDPR was born. This European regulation precedes Directive 95/46 / EC issued by the European Parliament in 1995. A real legal project that now seems to be bearing fruit. If only 114 million euros in fines had been booked between May 2018 (date of entry into force of the text) and January 2020, the total amount of sanctions between January 2020 and December 2020 would be higher. It reached exactly 171.3 million euros.

It is interesting to go into the ranking of the countries. First astonishing result: Ireland ranks last in this ranking of countries that have imposed the most fines under the GDPR. Only 630,000 euros fine. However, this country is the nerve center of data protection. This is where Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Airbnb, Hubspot, Stripe, Smartbox, Dropbox, Slack, Salesforce or even IBM have their headquarters … companies that may not comply with general data protection regulations.

France imposed fines of 3 million euros

In first place in this ranking is Italy. The Garante per la protezione dei dati personali, the equivalent of the CNIL in Italy, imposed fines totaling 58.16 million euros. Among the companies concerned we find Eni Gas and Luce, an Italian electricity and gas supplier. The company had to pay a heavy fine of 11.5 million euros. The UK ranks second with fines of EUR 49.3 million. We particularly remember the fine imposed on British Airways.

Germany is in third place with fines amounting to 37.39 million euros. Then Sweden, Spain and France are in sixth place with a fine of only 3 million euros. The main fine is the one that Carrefour Banque had to pay at the end of the year. In 2021, the revocation of the Privacy Shield by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is likely to be a real challenge for data protection authorities. 5,300 companies are affected, completely reshuffling the data flow maps. Finally, it should be noted that the GDPR will continue to apply until July 2021 despite Brexit.