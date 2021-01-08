Living in the area: with Rolf in the sheepfold – real estate – economy

In the area, but not so far from Berlin, this desire to live currently passes through the minds of many people who perceive the big city in particular as cramped. Anyone looking for opportunities for individual development is quickly faced with the question of whether to invest a lot of money and life in repairing dilapidated property of dubious nature or even buying an anonymous new building. Because beautiful stocks are now rare in the Brandenburg market and if they are in good condition, they are often offered at high prices.

We don’t want that! This is remembered by those who remember the price level ten years ago, when Berliner was at most behind the motorway ring over the weekend, but now he likes to take the opposite path. “I want to stay in Berlin, but also have the opportunity to work outside the city, relax and spend time with my two children or friends,” says video journalist Helge Oelert. “I’m not looking for loneliness, but rather driven by the joy of living together in the countryside.” For freelancers like him, but also for employees who have the opportunity to work from home, gatherings are now increasingly being offered to address housing. Because if you look around the villages, you will find a relatively large number of buildings previously used for agriculture, which could be converted into apartments, but are usually too large for one household.

The outer walls consist mainly of field stones

An example of this is the former sheep farm in Ihlow. Almost 70 meters long, 17 meters wide and a good 10 meter high structure, the outer walls of which are mostly made of field stones, which came on the market during one of the last ice ages from Scandinavia and were built in as a naturally occurring material. The building dates from 1876 and still stands as one. However, 15 years ago, there was still reason to fear that the monument would be demolished precisely because of its good nature – only to block the stones elsewhere. Because the stable was empty and it was questionable whether it would be possible to find another use for such a bundle in Ihlow.

Who builds with clay? Matthias Hein and Dunja Osiander-Hein already had a house in Ihlow in the mid-2000s … Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich / Tsp

However, in 2007 Matthias Hein decided to buy the property. Now a 54-year-old filmmaker, Ihlow came to Ihlow in 2005 and built a house in the village for himself and his family. “First I wanted to secure the building as an integral part of the village,” says Hein. Only in the second step did he think about a specific use and, among other things, considered its use as a warehouse for mobile homes. The fact that people will one day move into the stable returns to the design of architect Keinert. The plans were gradually specified and implemented from the summer of 2018.

The first important step was the approval of the lower monument office for the reconstruction of the building. “It’s still new territory for the district,” says Hein. “We are the first project in Märkisch-Oderland in which maintenance measures go hand in hand with a change of use, and we are pleased with the trust that has been gathered here.” convert to a house. Builders are between the ages of 30 and 60, as well as individuals and families with children. The percentage of academics is high: architects, lecturers, garden and landscape planners, project managers, etc.

25 flats are planned in the old shepherd

The renovation is planned by the architects Eyrich-Hertweck Architekten, who were also responsible for the reconstruction of the glassworks on the Stralau Peninsula in Berlin. Their concept assumes 25 apartments with an area of ​​40 to 140 square meters. Each apartment should have a terrace, on the ground floor on the ground floor or as a large balcony on the upper floor. Due to the great depth of the building, Mrs. Eyrich strives for the most open floor plans of the bathrooms and stairs in the middle of the building. “The volume of the sheep pen allows us two and a half floors, one for the lower, one and a half for the upper apartments with a ceiling height of about 3.25 meters in the lower and about 5.55 meters below the ridge in the upper apartments.” 000 square meters of outdoor space, part of the castle park and courtyard, which the building group can use together. To the south on the park side, a common room with a terrace and a fireplace is to be created. “It is also possible to rent the neighboring castle park,” says Hein. “In any case, the neighbor would like to get support in maintaining the old trees.” On the east side, individual gardening, a children’s playground and a volleyball court and parking spaces are planned.

The local name Ihlow exists twice in Brandenburg: a village with this name is located near Jüterbog. The project described here … Graphics: Rita Böttcher

Generous communal facilities, a high level of effort in planning and craftsmanship, requirements for the protection of monuments and living space limited by the building envelope are reflected in relatively high construction costs. The members of the assembly must calculate approximately 4,000 euros per square meter of living space. “The costs are about a third higher than for a new building of the same value,” says Eyrich. “But you can only bend granite stone at great expense.” Any breakthrough must be carefully created. Nor can we pass through the vaulted ceiling of the basement with installation shafts, etc. at any point. ”Everyone who accepts this will be rewarded with a unique piece in a beautiful village.

Prices around Berlin are rising sharply

More and more Berliners seem to be voting in favor of such a possibility. The population of Brandenburg is growing due to the influx of people from the capital. In 2019, Berlin lost 7,719 inhabitants, while Brandenburg lost 6,817, as recently announced at the presentation of the 2020 Statistical Yearbook in Potsdam. 62 percent of Brandenburg’s increase can be attributed to the movement of Berliners, said board member Jörg Fidorra. The capital is experiencing a decline in population for the first time in 15 years.

A community facility is to be built around the old sheepfold – including a place with a fireplace. Each … Photo: Thomas Grünholz

The most important reason is easy to find when you ask which districts in Germany have the highest immigration of families. There are five of the eight districts around Berlin and Potsdam. The Barnim district has the largest nationwide influx. Its advantages: beautiful scenery, good connections and much lower property prices than in Berlin.

To finance their own home in the federal capital, a household must spend an average of 47 percent of its net salary on interest and installments. In the Barnim district, however, 32 percent is enough. Although prices around Berlin are rising sharply, almost everywhere in the suburbs, a third of the average income is enough to finance a house. Havelland is an exception. Buyers from Berlin and Potsdam compete here. There, 36 percent of the net salary is needed to finance the house. The second exception is the district of Odra-Spree. In the eastern neighboring district of Berlin, a quarter of the income is enough, the Institute for German Economics (IW) determined for the Schwäbisch Hall. The survey is available exclusively for Tagesspiegel.

Ovčín was built of stone in 1876 and belongs to the real estate complex in the center of the village Ihlow (Märkische … Photo: Thomas Grünholz

Helge Oelert booked an 80-square-meter apartment for himself in the sheepfold. He knows Ihlow, who is in Brandenburg because he made a film about the film Horst Krause by rbb. In the Christmas classic “Krauses Fest”, the sheepfold mutated into a goose feather. Oelert has been a fan of Ihlow since his film. It appreciates the village thanks to its stone stone buildings, the village pond with its fortified church and the attractive landscape of Märkische Schweiz. Ihlow has already attracted more creative people, and there is good cohesion between new citizens and long-established residents. Soon more people might want to move to Ihlow. At the end of 2021, the start of a new Tesla plant with 12,000 employees in Grünheide, 40 minutes away, is planned. This is likely to increase the need for housing in a region that is already scarce.

