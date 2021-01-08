Twitch will deactivate Trump’s account indefinitely

After Facebook and even though Donald Trump has just regained access to his Twitter account, the President’s Twitch channel is now deactivated. The platform said it took into account the events that took place at the Capitol earlier this week to make its decision. Indeed, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, when Congress was due to assemble to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, several hundred pro-Trump protesters broke into the Capitol. This came after another statement by Donald Trump claiming that the elections had been rigged and democracy stolen.

The American president, banned from many social platforms

While the question of social responsibility in this new crisis is being raised, Twitter, Facebook and Shopify (e-commerce solution) have decided to temporarily suspend Donald Trump’s account for some.

Twitch has reserved the same fate for the president’s account, but this time for an indefinite period. Indeed, a spokesman for Amazon’s own platform told Engadget: “In the face of yesterday’s shocking attack on Capitol Hill, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel. Given the current exceptional circumstances and the President’s inflammatory rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence. “

For the time being, the American president will no longer be able to use the platform to broadcast buses to his subscribers. Even so, their account remains online, as do the old videos that were posted to the account.

This isn’t the first time Twitch has been disabled

Remember, last June, Twitch cursed the US President. For the first time, his account was banned after the platform classified behavior as “hateful”. The content in question was a re-run of a rally at the start of the campaign where the politician said Mexico was sending rapists to the United States.

At the time, Twitch had done Trump a disservice, stating, “Like all of our users, Twitch politicians must adhere to our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines. We do not make any exceptions for political or current content. “This set the tone and also highlighted the new position Twitch had chosen. In fact, the moderation has taken up more and more space in recent months, especially as it has left something to be desired.

Once again, this ban on the platform is not ready to improve the relations of the various social networks with Donald Trump …