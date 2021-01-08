Soaring Tesla stocks help Elon Musk become the richest man in the world

In barely a year Elon Musk has really changed the dimension. While his net worth was only $ 27 billion last year, which is not enough to be included on the list of the 50 richest people, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX is now the richest man in the world with $ 188 billion on the clock .

At the end of November, Elon Musk already grabbed a few places to climb to second place in the ranking of the richest people in the world. He then overtook Bill Gates and was positioned behind Jeff Bezos at $ 127.9 billion, up from $ 182 billion for the founder of Amazon.

It was unlikely that Tesla shares would rise significantly … In a few days, Elon Musk saw his fortune surpass Jeff Bezos’. Tesla’s stock price has risen more than nine times. On December 31st, that price was up more than $ 45 (about 6%) from the previous day.

If Tesla stock has risen that much, it is because Musk met his 2020 commitments. With Tesla, the man had promised to sell 500,000 electric vehicles in 2020, and he has achieved his goal despite the Covid crisis. 19 and the stop at the car market. To be very precise, Tesla sold 499,450 vehicles, which means 99.91% of the target … We can assume the account is there.

Musk and Bezos are in a pocket square

Amazon’s total market value is higher than Tesla’s. Amazon’s share price has been stagnating for a few months due to increased scrutiny from regulators. This is surely one of the reasons why Musk is the richest man in the world today. Amazon is targeted by the US government and is in antitrust proceedings.

The retail giant is also the subject of an investigation within the European Union. The European Commission accuses the American giant of using its third-party vendors’ data to highlight its own offerings and products in its two largest European markets, France and Germany.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both own companies in the space industry. SpaceX and Blue Origin. It’s no surprise to say that they are clearly not on the same level. If Blue Origin was recently approved for launch by NASA, Jeff Bezos’ company has not yet completed a mission for the US space agency.

But the billionaire’s ambitions are there and SpaceX may be concerned. In fact, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket was designed to be reusable 25 times. It should make its first flight in 2021. At an impressive 95 meters high, this rocket can carry up to 45 tons of payload in low orbit, which is three times the size of the largest operational rocket. its SpaceX rival Falcon Heavy.