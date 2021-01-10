Bill Gates buys the world’s largest private jet company

This will likely wince … Bill Gates, US billionaire founder of Microsoft and known for his pro-climate stance, joins Blackstone to buy a UK private jet company: Signature Aviation. The timing is really not right, in a few days Bill Gates’ new book entitled “How to Avoid Climate Disaster – The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” will be out in a few days.

The billionaire is one of the biggest “super broadcasters”

Cascade Investment, the company that manages a large portion of Bill Gates’ assets, recently announced the acquisition of British private jet operator Signature Aviation, along with another investment firm, Blackstone. Signature Aviation manages more than 1.6 million private jet flights annually. A few days before the billionaire’s book on climate protection is published, this redemption explodes.

Bill Gates, an academic at Lund University in Sweden, is one of the largest “super broadcasters” in the world due to his frequent trips by private jet. In 2020, the American billionaire made 59 flights and covered more than 321,000 kilometers. All Bill Gates’ private jets this year would have emitted around 1,600 tons of carbon dioxide. In their study, the researchers state that private jets emit up to 40 times more carbon dioxide per passenger than conventional commercial flights.

In the foreword to his book, slated for February 16, 2021, Gates says he has spent more than a decade researching the causes and effects of climate change. He surely forgot to care about carbon emissions from private jets … The billionaire, who recently dropped to third place in the world’s richest people list since Elon Musk took the lead with more than $ 188 billion, declined to respond to researchers’ comments on his views on the carbon footprint of private jets.

Bill Gates: a seemingly simple man

He has recognized in the past that private jets were his “guilty pleasure”. It is an image that may displease the American billionaire who is quite simple in his daily life. For example, the man was spotted outside Burger Dick’s drive-in in Seattle in 2019 to order a menu for $ 7.68. An easy treat for that big burger lover.

At the time, Mike Galos wrote, “If you’re worth $ 100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and line up at Dick’s for a burger, fries, and coke. like all of us … This is how the real rich behave differently from the person who wants to put a gold toilet seat in the White House. “A nice tackle for Trump.