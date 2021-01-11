You can use this tool to simulate a bad connection while zooming

The year 2021 promises to be similar to the previous year: little or no face-to-face conversation, no more teleworking and therefore an increase in video conferencing and other “conf calls”. If this clearly allows us to discuss and maintain a valid level of productivity, we will not lie to ourselves, this story is getting tired of it.

Too much video kills video. Concept invention specialists necessarily … invented a concept … to make that feeling a reality: zoom fatigue.

In short, if you’re also looking for excuses to slalom between videoconferencing that seem unnecessary, this little tool should ease your irritation.

Bufferi.ng: Simulate a terrible connection on Zoom

How does it work?

To use Bufferi.ng, you must first download Snapcam. As Bufferi points out, the software was not created in an obscure hacker house in Russia, but developed by Snapchat.

Once started, you have to enter “too many meetings” in the search bar.

And that’s it. In a meeting, imagine, your connection is driving you crazy today and all you have to do is click the screen to freeze the mess.

The big plus? The tool works with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and any other video chat program.

Obviously, we are exempting ourselves from any use by secondary and high school students in France.