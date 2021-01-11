Career: Take a deep breath first – economics

Short-term work, redundancies, bankruptcies on the one hand, special companies and industries that even gained support during the crisis, on the other: the Corona crisis is fundamentally changing the labor market. But what does this mean for individual career aspirations and career plans?

In principle, it is always important to remain open to development, says Cordula Nussbaum. Crisis or not. “Nowadays, many people no longer want to learn a trade and stay in society until they retire, and that’s no longer realistic.” In addition, job descriptions have changed so quickly that it would be careless to feel safe.

The psychologist and the coach advise to constantly monitor the market and its tendencies and to enjoy working on new topics and cultivating interests. “In times of crisis, those who were curious in advance may have benefited, perhaps even having a few pillars.”

FIND THE RIGHT TIME

But when should you really consider change? “If there is enough evidence that you will no longer be able to do this work, it makes sense to reorient,” says Alexander Brungs. A spokesman for the German Coaches’ Association warns of panic and action.

Christina Georgsson from the German Federal Coaching Association recommends, if possible, listening carefully to what the employer is saying: Where are the savings being made, are temporary employees laid off, and how are orders taken? “Find all the evidence together, what he’s talking about and what’s against your current job,” says Brungs.

AFTER THE DECISION

Once you decide to change the orientation, the analysis itself begins. “What makes me different, in what cultural environment do I feel at home and what skills, strengths and values ​​do I have?” As Georgsson describes the central questions. “Think about it: which industry would be comparable to my current one? Consider yourself a problem solver for a specific task,” suggests a consultant.

According to Brungs, people with disabilities should not only respond to the market, but rely on their own strengths. “Focus on what you can do and try to find a good place for them in the market analysis.” It is also important to honestly answer the question, “How much do I want to earn? Would I be ready to earn even less for a new meaningful job? “

[Und was ist konkret los in Ihrem Kiez? 12 Berliner Bezirke, 12 Tagesspiegel-Newsletter – und schon 220.0000 Abos. Die Tagesspiegel-Newsletter gibt es kostenlos und in voller Länge hier: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

Georgsson sees great opportunities in the so-called hidden job market, ie positions that are empty but not (yet) officially advertised. If you know your strengths and wishes, you can find suitable companies and write to them. “As a rule, these are more family businesses or upper-middle-class companies that need to be conquered.” If positions were still held, people were already talking.

For example, hotel managers have seen which niches could be occupied in the future, says Nussbaum. “After the crisis, people will definitely travel more than before.”

Or you dare to make a big change and go abroad. Georgsson describes the case of a client who, after working as a key manager in a travel agency, now works as a contract management manager for an agency in Crete. “Managers with an international standing will have another chance,” says the career counselor.

USE YOUR OWN DESIGN PERFORMANCE

Nussbaum also recommends thinking about what you can do today and tomorrow to make you happy in the long run: for example, attend training that will make it easier for you to return to work later when there are better chances. “It gives you a sense of shaping your own life and not making decisions to others, which is important for motivation.”

Consultant Georgsson knows that doing things that are outside your comfort zone requires foresight and courage. It looks positive: The corona crisis could also support you, because without this difficult situation, you could simply be too comfortable for certain steps or decisions. DPA