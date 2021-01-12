Mobileye announces autonomous vehicle tests in Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Detroit

Israeli startup Mobileye, acquired by Intel in 2017, used the virtual CES 2021 to tell us about its products, while also announcing the upcoming testing of its technology in four major cities around the world.

The company, which specializes in the development of driver assistance systems, announced that it will test a fleet of autonomous vehicles in Detroit, Tokyo, in addition to Jerusalem and Munich, where tests are already being carried out. , Paris and Shanghai. If approved, the company is expected to use vehicles in New York as well. These cities, which were not chosen at random, says Jack Weast, chief engineer at Intel and vice president of standards for automated vehicles at Mobileye: “We parked our cars in Detroit instead of Silicon Valley because they are so big. Builders are in Detroit. City selection has a lot to do with placing vehicles close to our customers so they all have the opportunity to experience the technology firsthand, as we believe our OEM customers will continue to do. an important part of our business in the future, even if we provide a complete self-driving system. “

In particular, Mobileye’s autonomous driving system includes a device with which roads can be mapped in great detail using sensors. It is implemented in almost 1 million vehicles and can now map the world at 8 million kilometers per day and a total of almost 1 billion kilometers. Known for its device, which is primarily based on cameras, the company has unveiled a new LIDAR system on a chip that is expected to be launched in 2025.

The latter uses Intel’s specialized silicon photonics factory and is characterized by digital signal processing. With the help of algorithms, the company can use algorithms to reduce the computational effort and enable autonomous vehicles to recognize up to 500,000 detections per second. Revolutionary, according to Amnon Shashua, CEO of Mobileye, the new LIDAR has been designed to work with the company’s camera-based technology. In this way, vehicles can analyze their surroundings with extreme precision. For example, they can identify a motorcycle behind a semi-trailer.

“The idea is that you have this camera subsystem. Since it is based on a camera, it is at the consumer price level. So now you have evolutionary thinking. And this evolutionary thinking is really the means of sustaining it for a long time, until level four (Editor’s note: level four refers to the different levels of autonomous driving) becomes ubiquitous, ”explains the CEO. Additionally, Mobileye should soon become a serious player in the robot axis space, with fleets slated to be deployed in three major cities by 2022.