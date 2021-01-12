Payment of corona aid: November aid paid in Berlin – economy only 94 million euros

Berlin companies have to wait for most of the promised help. In November, approximately 94 million of the EUR 325 million requested has been disbursed, as announced by Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) on Tuesday. In the case of December support, 40 million out of 94. 83 percent of direct applications were requested and 96 percent of evaluating third parties – such as tax advisers – submitted applications were paid out under the accelerated procedure.

But it also means: So far, if at all, only advances of 10,000 euros have been made to the company. However, this amount needs to be increased. “The increase in the limit to a maximum of 50,000 euros, but not more than half of the required amount, was supposed to take place over the weekend,” an IBB spokesman said. Licensing agencies in the federal states still do not have access to the technical platform. “So we still can’t process, control, modestly or pay for applications.”

283,673 applications for November support

The federal government is lagging behind in its own goals when it comes to paying out corona aid. According to the company, there is a problem with the technical platform, but the state aid negotiations with Brussels also did not go as smoothly as the Federal Ministry of Finance envisioned.

According to the IBB, a total of 283,673 applications for November support were received nationwide. So far, there have been 109,854 in support of December.

Most of them were submitted through tax advisors. For these applications, the difference between the amounts requested and the amounts paid is particularly high. In Berlin, for example, only 77 million of the EUR 299 million requested for November aid through tax advisers is flowing. According to IBB, this is due to the previous reduction of discounts to 10,000 euros.

Support for January can be applied for only from March

This late payment is a huge problem for many companies. Due to the pandemic, they are not allowed to open their business, but numerous costs, such as rent payments or loans, are still rising. Employee wages would also have to be paid first, although entrepreneurs can compensate for these costs through the Federal Labor Office as part of a short-term allowance.

However, the next months should not be easier. Companies are likely to be able to claim fixed costs only for January in March. This should be done through so-called bridging support III. Due to problems with payments for bridging aid II, many entrepreneurs and tax advisers should not look forward to this request.