Free illustration packs for all projects!

In everyday life it is common to need illustrations. These make it easy to illustrate a project: webpage, website, application, presentation … There are dozens of tools that can help you find illustrations that suit everyone’s needs. There is now one more, vectors.

Vectors offers a library of various free illustration packs created by illustrators around the world. All graphics packages offered are free and intended for personal and commercial use.

For original and free illustrations

Using vectors is very easy. A search bar is provided to help you find the right illustration pack using keywords. It is also possible to search for packages using the “Explore” category. All of them are organized by themes such as “Creating Personalized Avatars”, “Visualizing with 3D” or “Large Illustration Libraries”.

Finally, you can get a random pack of illustrations on the Get Lucky tab. A new package will appear every time you click the button.

Vectors highlights the talent of many artists!

Regarding the packages, the name of the package, the creator, various keywords describing the package, the format and finally a button for direct access to the website appear on them. It then introduces the various items in the pack and suggests similar illustration packages.

Vectors does not allow live download of graphics packages. The tool is meant to be more like a library that references the work of artists from around the world.

Vectors, which was recently featured on Product Hunt, was well received like many illustration tools.