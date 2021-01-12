Augmented Reality glasses for professionals

On the day before CES 2021, the first virtual edition of the event, Lenovo announced the launch of its new business augmented reality glasses, the ThinkReality A3. A technology that seems very close to that of Microsoft with their HoloLens 2.

Lenovo introduces the use of ThinkReality A3

After the introduction of the ThinkReality A6 headset in May 2019, Lenovo is introducing glasses this time that are thinner and easier to wear on a daily basis than an augmented reality headset. These augmented reality glasses were developed for professionals. With a resolution of 1,080 pixels, they are equipped with the Snapdragon XR1 chip from Qualcomm. One wide-angle camera can track movement while another 8-megapixel camera can record video.

In the same category

Apple-Hyundai deal in March for Apple Car

The ThinkReality A3s are designed to be connected to a computer via USB-C. In Lenovo’s press release, we can read: “For use in workshops, laboratories or even in busy retail and restaurant areas, the certified turnkey applications of the ThinkReality platform enable remote assistance, guided workflows and 3D visualization.”

Intelligent, light, flexible and scalable augmented reality glasses to increase the productivity and safety of employees. Lenovo also promises to reduce the error rate in everyday tasks with its ThinkReality A3 glasses. The company has no doubt that the future of augmented reality will be played out primarily in business and not in individual.

A market that interests web giants

Several tech giants are also working on a similar product. Such is the case with Apple, which appears to be making progress on its augmented reality glasses project. In fact, the Apple brand recently announced some details about their future product: the semi-transparent lenses that will be fitted to the device have recently moved from the prototype phase to the test production phase.

Facebook recently promised to unveil its first smart glasses in 2021. However, they will certainly not be equipped with augmented reality from their launch. The social media giant is working together with the French-Italian world market leader Essilor Luxottica with the aim of launching the first Ray-Ban brand smart glasses in 2021. Is the ultimate goal of this smart glasses project actually? According to Andrew Bosworth, this technology will not be available for the implementation of augmented reality technology when connected glasses are released.