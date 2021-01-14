On-board computer problems: US authorities demand convening of 158,000 Tesla sedans – economy

Problems with safety technology have been identified with models from electric car manufacturer Tesla in the USA. The NHTSA Road Safety Authority therefore called on the American company in a letter on Wednesday to recover 158,000 vehicles.

Authorities said they found a fault in the on-board computer in these cars. As a result, the reversing camera and other safety devices do not work properly.

According to NHTSA, defects are affected by Model S sedans from 2012 to 2018 and Model X off-road vehicles from 2016 to 2018.

Tesla is not obliged to comply with the Authority’s request. If the company does not want to recall the cars, NHTSA must provide a reason.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Authority’s request for an appeal comes in the middle of a phase in which Tesla is experiencing an extraordinary boom in the stock market. Meanwhile, technology pioneer Elon Musk is more valuable than its competitors General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen, despite relatively low output on the stock market. (Reuters)