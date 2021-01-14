Younger accounts are now more private with TikTok

In a blog post published on January 13th, TikTok introduced new measures to better protect the privacy of its young users. “When young people begin their digital journey, we believe it is important to provide them with age-appropriate settings and privacy controls,” writes Eric Han, US security manager at TikTok.

The ByteDance daughter is indeed very popular with young people and especially with teenagers. It is this age group to which the rules listed in the press release apply. Now users between the ages of 13-15 have stricter comment options – only their friends can comment on their videos. In addition, content from persons under the age of 16 can no longer be used for the “Duet” and “Stitch” functions. This includes allowing users to repost and reply to someone else’s video. For users aged 16 and 17, the default Duet and Stitch is now set to Friends.

In the same category

In China, a new internet regulation is associated with authoritarianism

Also, it is now not possible to download videos of teenagers under the age of 16. “Other users can choose to allow their videos to be downloaded even though it has the setting set for users aged 16-17 years old. The default will now be disabled unless they should be enabled,” says TikTok. Eventually, the rest will It is no longer suggested to users of the platform to present young people between the ages of 13 and 15. For TikTok, these measures not only serve to protect the privacy of young people, but also to make them aware of their importance:

“We want our young users to be able to make informed decisions about what to share with whom, including whether to open their accounts to public opinion. By getting them involved early on in their privacy journey, we can empower them to make more informed choices about their online privacy. “

Back in 2020, TikTok allowed parents to set remote restrictions on their children and also gave them the option to change their privacy settings. These measures follow heavy charges against the app, which had to pay $ 1.1 million in 2019 for the use of the data of 6 million children.