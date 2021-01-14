Laure de la Raudière defends her timetable before the National Assembly

A few days ago, Emmanuel Macron named Laure de La Raudière President of Arcep to replace Sébastien Soriano, the current President. Laure de La Raudière, who was still considered a candidate for a few days, unveiled her timetable to the members of the National Assembly on January 13, 2021. Initial reactions seem to indicate that the Assembly would be very supportive of the appointment of Laure de La Raudière to head Arcep.

A speech on the occasion of his independence

The MP for Eure-et-Loir and candidate for the office of President of Arcep has arrived on familiar ground. Laure de La Raudière has been Vice-President of the National Assembly for three years without a break since 2007.

In the same category

Digital euro: European Central Bank bets on 2026

Laure de La Raudière, who was interviewed by the Hemicycle about her candidacy for the presidency of Arcep, began her speech with the words: “I am addressing you today with real emotion, no, not as deputy rapporteur for a digital mission, as I do often in room 6241, but as the future President of Arcep, when you and the Senators confirm the appointment of the President of the Republic. “

The future president of the French telecommunications gendarme was quick to put aside the allegations made against her by Xavier Niel. The boss of Free firmly rejected the candidacy of a former orange manager to head Arcep. This experience goes back more than twenty years.

Laure de La Raudière came back to this during her speech, but above all wanted to highlight her experience as an elected civil servant and digital specialist: “From 2007 to the present day, I have carried out a total of nine missions on digital issues of independence of mind and never wondering if that what I have suggested is good for one or the other actor. “

Laure de La Raudière, a woman of conviction

This woman of conviction is preparing to begin a six-year term at the helm of the telecommunications gendarme. His priorities include: regional planning, maintaining a competitive marketplace, and finally, thinking about the environmental footprint of digital technologies.

This last subject is precisely the subject of a law recently passed by the Senate. Like the senators, Laure de la Raudière would like to tend towards more sober digitization. She added: “The digitization of SMEs is a priority objective for France and is supported by the government.”

Unsurprisingly, Laure de La Raudière is like Emmanuel Macron in favor of 5G development. However, the candidate did not respond to the fierce opposition that this new technology generated even in the municipal teams of the largest metropolitan areas.

During her speech, she suggested: “The question of the choice of society behind deploying 5G is a matter of democratic debates in Parliament, not the regulator.” From now on, Laure de la Raudière has to convince the Senate.