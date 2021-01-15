The Senate passes a law to reduce the digital ecological footprint

On January 12, 2021, the Senate passed a law that should allow the digital sector to reduce its environmental footprint. Senators Patrick Chaize, Guillaume Chevrollier, Jean-Michel Houllegatte and Hervé Maurey have been working on this project for several months. France is therefore preparing for a more sober digitization, and that is very good news.

Senators want to act before it’s too late

This draft law is the result of a request from the Commission for Regional Planning and Sustainable Development. The text of the law just passed by the Senate results from the work of this committee. The Senate’s report states: “The aim is to control the behavior of all digital players, regardless of whether they are consumers, professionals in the sector or even public players, in order to develop“ sober, responsible and ecological ” virtuous digital technology “.

The turning point in ecological change must be reached without digital technology becoming an exponential source of pollution. Senator Patrick Chaize, author of the bill, spoke on the matter. He explains that: “Why this sector rather than another, you will tell me? Because it is exploding: it accounts for 2% of our carbon footprint today, but tomorrow it will be 7% if we do nothing. I am happy about it the realization of an unprecedented parliamentary initiative that goes beyond the usual partisan divisions and includes almost 130 signatories from all political groups. “

How can the digital ecological footprint be reduced?

This bill contains four chapters designed to reduce the ecological footprint of digital technology in France. The first is to make users aware that digital technology has an impact on the environment. Measures to combat planned obsolescence, an issue that France cares about and which recently created a right to be able to repair. The third chapter consists of the promotion of ecologically virtuous digital uses. Finally, the fourth concerns measures to reduce the energy consumption of data centers.

After the Senate has given the go-ahead, the Commission on Sustainable Development and Regional Planning must reread and validate the various chapters that make up this bill. The final step will of course be the National Assembly examination. We are optimistic that this law aimed at reducing the digital ecological footprint in France will be finally passed in the coming months.

Cédric O, State Secretary for the Digital Transition, spoke on the subject. He says: “I believe in technological progress. It is a condition of emancipation. It is in France’s DNA to take this path towards modernity, a condition for prosperity and the reduction of inequalities. But innovation in itself is not good if it is not mastered. Let us take the time to go into the details of the proposed provisions. Progress must be made to protect the environment. The energy turnaround will only be possible with the help of digital technology, which is not about restricting a priori. “